RH Thomson dramatic reading of A Christmas Carol
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Erwan Hesry on Unsplash
RH Thomson, legendary star of Canadian stage, screen and television, will be appearing in Charles Dickens’ solo touring version of his most famous story, A Christmas Carol. Thompson takes on all of the time-honoured roles in this festive classic, including Jacob Marley, Mr. Fezziwig, Bob Cratchit, and of course, the inimitable Ebenezer Scrooge.
