RH Thomson dramatic reading of A Christmas Carol

RH Thomson, legendary star of Canadian stage, screen and television, will be appearing in Charles Dickens’ solo touring version of his most famous story, A Christmas Carol. Thompson takes on all of the time-honoured roles in this festive classic, including Jacob Marley, Mr. Fezziwig, Bob Cratchit, and of course, the inimitable Ebenezer Scrooge.