Riceboy Sleeps - Special Screening

to

Tickets: $19.99

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

Riceboy Sleeps tells the story of a Korean single mother who is raising her young son in the suburbs of Canada in the 1990s, determined to provide a better life for him than the one she left behind.

Starring Choi Seung-yoon, Ethan Hwang, Dohyun Noel Hwang

Join us after the film for the virtual Q&A with Director Anthony Shim, Actor Choi Seung-yoon and Christopher Lew, Cinematographer. Hosted by Wendy Donnan OFFA Exec Director

