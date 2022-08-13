Riddlestruck Open Kettlebell Competition

***Please note we will be following all required local COVID-19 protocols which could include required masking and proof of vaccination****

****Please note biathlon/triathlon lifters must complete all lifts on the same day****

$75 CAD

Competition t-shirt (TBD) $25

Register here: https://forms.gle/vD8zTUtZVTz5hJfa9

This will be an IKO World League Event. You can find the ranking tables here:

https://www.kettlebellworld.org/ranking-tables

One arm lifts will not receive a ranking.