Riddlestruck Open Kettlebell Competition
Show what you're made of with a kettlebell!
Cordis Fitness 790 Redwood Square Unit 3, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N3
***Please note we will be following all required local COVID-19 protocols which could include required masking and proof of vaccination****
****Please note biathlon/triathlon lifters must complete all lifts on the same day****
$75 CAD
Competition t-shirt (TBD) $25
Register here: https://forms.gle/vD8zTUtZVTz5hJfa9
This will be an IKO World League Event. You can find the ranking tables here:
https://www.kettlebellworld.org/ranking-tables
One arm lifts will not receive a ranking.