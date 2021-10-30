Rocky Horror Picture Show Annual Screenings

× Expand Twentieth Century Fox Length: 100 minutes Rating: 14A

A flat tyre leaves Brad and Janet stranded on a stormy night. They experience strange incidents when they seek shelter in a nearby castle belonging to Frank-N-Furter, an eccentric transvestite.

For those who love attending Film.Ca Cinema's annual Rocky Horror Movie Event, we are hosting special screenings of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show.’

It won’t be our usual sing-a-long event, but costumes are encouraged!

Please do not bring water guns, rice, toast, playing cards or anything else. Bags will be checked.

I see you shiver with antici……………pation.