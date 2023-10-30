Rocky Horror Picture Show at Film.ca

It's been too long since we've been able to get together and celebrate, so let's do the time warp again!

After years of wildly successful, sold-out presentations of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Halloween, Rocky is BACK this year for 4 DAYS!

October 27th & 28th - 9:30PM & 11:45PM

October 29th - 3:30PM

October 31st - 7:30PM & 9:00 PM

Tickets are on sale now. We hope to see you decked out in your finest corsets and fishnets, and don’t forget the toast!