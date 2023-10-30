Rocky Horror Picture Show at Film.ca

After years of wildly successful, sold-out presentations of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Halloween, Rocky is BACK this year for 4 DAYS!

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

It's been too long since we've been able to get together and celebrate, so let's do the time warp again!

October 27th & 28th - 9:30PM & 11:45PM

October 29th - 3:30PM

October 31st - 7:30PM & 9:00 PM

Tickets are on sale now. We hope to see you decked out in your finest corsets and fishnets, and don’t forget the toast!

Info

9053386322
