Rocky Horror Picture Show at Film.ca
After years of wildly successful, sold-out presentations of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Halloween, Rocky is BACK this year for 4 DAYS!
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Photo: Film.ca
It's been too long since we've been able to get together and celebrate, so let's do the time warp again!
October 27th & 28th - 9:30PM & 11:45PM
October 29th - 3:30PM
October 31st - 7:30PM & 9:00 PM
Tickets are onsale now. We hope to see you decked out in your finest corsets and fishnets, and don’t forget the toast!