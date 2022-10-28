Rocky Horror Picture Show
Th
to
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
20th Century Fox
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
6 showtimes at film.ca this weekend.
In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."
Film.Ca Cinemas is proud to present The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Have fun and let’s make Rocky a regular visitor to our cinema by following the rules.
1. Have fun!
2. Allow others to have fun by respecting others and the premises.
3. The following props are permitted to be used:
Rice (no confetti, it is too hard to clean up)
Newspapers
Toast (no toppings like butter, peanut butter, etc)
Playing cards
Toilet paper (not the theatre’s!!)
4. The following props are not permitted to be used as they cause safety, damage and clean-up problems.
Confetti
Any food
Water (such as in water guns)
lighters or matches
5. We reserve the right to search bags, purses, large coats/jackets for banned props and alcohol. Failure to permit a requested search will result in denial of admission.
6. DO NOT THROW ANYTHING AT THE SCREEN OR WALLS.
7. DO NOT STAND ON CHAIRS.