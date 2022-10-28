× Expand 20th Century Fox The Rocky Horror Picture Show 6 showtimes at film.ca this weekend.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

Film.Ca Cinemas is proud to present The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Have fun and let’s make Rocky a regular visitor to our cinema by following the rules.

1. Have fun!

2. Allow others to have fun by respecting others and the premises.

3. The following props are permitted to be used:

Rice (no confetti, it is too hard to clean up)

Newspapers

Toast (no toppings like butter, peanut butter, etc)

Playing cards

Toilet paper (not the theatre’s!!)

4. The following props are not permitted to be used as they cause safety, damage and clean-up problems.

Confetti

Any food

Water (such as in water guns)

lighters or matches

5. We reserve the right to search bags, purses, large coats/jackets for banned props and alcohol. Failure to permit a requested search will result in denial of admission.

6. DO NOT THROW ANYTHING AT THE SCREEN OR WALLS.

7. DO NOT STAND ON CHAIRS.