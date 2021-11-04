Ron's Gone Wrong Last Call

× Expand Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Length: 107 minutes Rating: G

"Ron's Gone Wrong" is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his 'Best Friend out of the Box.' Ron's hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

Trailer: youtu.be/8I8nMtzN05s