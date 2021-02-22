Rosegate Way closed at Trafalgar Road

Rosegate Way will be closed at the intersection with Trafalgar Road (Regional Road 3), Ward 6, in the Town of Oakville, on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 6:00 am as part of the Trafalgar Road Improvements project. Rosegate Way is expected to re-open on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 7:00 am.

Motorists will be detoured along Dalebrook Drive to the north and should expect delays when travelling through the area (see map below).

We will make every effort to complete the construction work as quickly as possible to minimize the impact of the road closure. Emergency vehicle access and local access will be maintained at all times.