Rotary Club of Oakville Speaker Series

The Rotary Club of Oakville is hosting its 5th Annual Speaker Series virtually this year with keynote speaker Rt. Hon. Beverley McLachlin, PC the first woman Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, and longest serving Chief Justice in Canadian history.

The former Chief Justice will be talking to the audience about the challenges of leadership today followed by a panel discussion with Jennifer Jones (President Nominee, Rotary International 2022-23) moderated by Sandra Pupatello (Former Industry and Trade Minister for Ontario).

While this is a free online series, the Rotary Club of Oakville will be raising funds to support various community and international related programs as well as support organisations like Indspire.

For further details, please go to https://bit.ly/rcospeakerseries