Rotary Golf to Give Tournament 2023
Pipers Heath Golf Course 5501 Trafalgar Road, Ontario L9E0Z5
Please join Rotarians and bring friends to the
ROTARY GOLF TO GIVE TOURNAMENT
at Pipers Heath Golf Club
Begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 18th, 2023
Registration Fee - $ 250.00 / golfer
(includes green fees, cart, BBQ lunch, dinner, raffle and prizes)
Proceeds benefit local charities and youth initiatives.
Register at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/163
Click on Rotary Golf to Give Tournament
Register here: https://portal.clubrunner.ca/163/Event/rotary-golf-to-give-tournament