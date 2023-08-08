Rotary Golf to Give Tournament 2023

to

Pipers Heath Golf Course 5501 Trafalgar Road, Ontario L9E0Z5

by

Please join Rotarians and bring friends to the

ROTARY GOLF TO GIVE TOURNAMENT

at Pipers Heath Golf Club

Begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 18th, 2023

Registration Fee - $ 250.00 / golfer

(includes green fees, cart, BBQ lunch, dinner, raffle and prizes)

Proceeds benefit local charities and youth initiatives.

Register at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/163

Click on Rotary Golf to Give Tournament

Register here: https://portal.clubrunner.ca/163/Event/rotary-golf-to-give-tournament

Info

Pipers Heath Golf Course 5501 Trafalgar Road, Ontario L9E0Z5
Fundraiser, Sports
to
Google Calendar - Rotary Golf to Give Tournament 2023 - 2023-09-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rotary Golf to Give Tournament 2023 - 2023-09-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rotary Golf to Give Tournament 2023 - 2023-09-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rotary Golf to Give Tournament 2023 - 2023-09-18 10:00:00 ical