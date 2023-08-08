Rotary Golf to Give Tournament 2023

× Expand kulicki via Foter.com - CC BY Golf Club and Ball

Please join Rotarians and bring friends to the

ROTARY GOLF TO GIVE TOURNAMENT

at Pipers Heath Golf Club

Begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 18th, 2023

Registration Fee - $ 250.00 / golfer

(includes green fees, cart, BBQ lunch, dinner, raffle and prizes)

Proceeds benefit local charities and youth initiatives.

Register at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/163

Click on Rotary Golf to Give Tournament

