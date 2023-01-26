Rotary Paul Harris Community Awards 2023

to

Oakville Conference Centre 2515 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P8

Oakville Rotary Clubs will host the Paul Harris Fellow Awards Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Oakville Conference Centre. Eight community nominees will be announced and recognized. Guest speaker is Marsha Smith, CEO of Halton Environmental Network. Tickets & Registration at https://rotaryoakville.ca

