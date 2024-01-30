Rotary Paul Harris Fellow Community Awards Gala

× Expand Global Medic Rahul Singh, GlobalMedic Founder to speak at Rotary Paul Harris Fellow Community Awards

The Oakville Rotary Clubs are pleased to announce that six Oakville residents have been nominated for the 2024 Paul Harris Fellow Community Award. The celebration will take place Tuesday, January 30th at the Oakville Conference Centre. The recipients will be formally introduced and recognized for their service to the Oakville community and beyond at the gala dinner. Tickets are $85/person and advance registration for the event is required at https://rotaryoakville.ca Registration closes Thursday, January 25 at 6:00pm. The public is invited to register and attend. Tickets will not be available at the door. Rahul Singh, Founder of GlobalMedic is this year’s Gala guest presenter. He will speak about what he is truly passionate about – “The World in Crisis: a review of the state of the world, humanitarian needs, trends and GlobalMedic’s programs”.