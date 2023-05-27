The Run for Women, brought to you by the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart program, is the largest community donor to Halton Healthcare’s mental health programs supporting women and girls.

Over the past ten years, there has been a significant increase in ED visits and hospitalizations for mental illness in Halton.

Women represent approximately 60% of visits to the ED for a mental health or substance use concern.

Of those visits, women between the ages of 18-24 represent the largest age group using our services and women aged 86+ are the second largest.

With your ongoing contributions, we will improve support for women and girls in crisis, create more holistic, multi-generational programs, and enhance the capacity of our community-based services.

Distance

Virtual: 5K/10K Walk/Run & 1K Little Steps

In-Person with a switch to Virtual: 5k Walk/Run, 10K run & 1K Little Steps

Start Times:

10:15 – 1k Little Steps

10:40 – Welcome and Warm-up

11:00 – 10k Start

11:15 – 5k Start

Race Maps:

5k Route

10k Route