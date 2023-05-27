Run for Women
In support of women and girls’ mental health programming at Halton Healthcare.
to
Bronte Creek Provincial Park 1219 Burloak Drive, Oakville, Ontario
The Run for Women, brought to you by the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart program, is the largest community donor to Halton Healthcare’s mental health programs supporting women and girls.
Over the past ten years, there has been a significant increase in ED visits and hospitalizations for mental illness in Halton.
Women represent approximately 60% of visits to the ED for a mental health or substance use concern.
Of those visits, women between the ages of 18-24 represent the largest age group using our services and women aged 86+ are the second largest.
With your ongoing contributions, we will improve support for women and girls in crisis, create more holistic, multi-generational programs, and enhance the capacity of our community-based services.
Distance
Virtual: 5K/10K Walk/Run & 1K Little Steps
In-Person with a switch to Virtual: 5k Walk/Run, 10K run & 1K Little Steps
Start Times:
10:15 – 1k Little Steps
10:40 – Welcome and Warm-up
11:00 – 10k Start
11:15 – 5k Start