Run4Lighthouse 2022

× Expand Lighthouse for Grieving Children Run4LH 2022

Join us for the 2022 Run4Lighthouse on Saturday, May 28th!

Let's come together to SHINE A LIGHT on children's grief. Run4Lighthouse is our largest annual fundraising event. All funds raised go directly to support grieving children and youth in our communities. Run4LH 2022 will be a hybrid event with the option to attend in-person or virtually.

IN-PERSON - The event will take place on Saturday May 28, 2022 at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, Oakville. Participants can choose to walk or run a 1K or 5K route.

VIRTUAL - Participants can set their own goal and choose to walk, run, paddle, swim, ride, etc. This can be completed any time and anywhere.

Early Bird rates available until Friday, March 4th.