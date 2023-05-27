× Expand Becky Wedgewood Run4LH Logo 2023 - FINAL Run4Lighthouse 2023

A family-friendly event where participants can walk or run the scenic 1k or 5K routes to support Lighthouse for Grieving Children and Families. All dollars raised goes directly to fund Lighthouse grief support groups to ensure our services remain free for families who need them.

**Register before March 12th to get the EARLY BIRD RATE!**

Please help us ensure no child grieves alone. Register or donate today.