Join us for a day of music, food, and fun at the first Saffella Festival. Experience the rhythm of diverse tunes, savor delicious South African dishes, shop at the vibrant market, and enjoy activities for kids. Let's celebrate the end of the summer and the start of the school year together. Make new friends, and create unforgettable memories amidst the lively beats and friendly vibes.

The Saffella idea was born from an unwavering commitment to support those in need. In alignment with this commitment the first Safella festival is all about the local community, and to support the Monique Mackie GofundMe foundation.