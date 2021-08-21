Sarah Burton Band

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

SARAH BURTON  is rooted in folk, and skirting pop, rock and country – Sarah’s music is a collage of her own adventures, and the people she meets along the way. Her songs have made their way to the big screen, earned college radio charting in US and Canada and commercial radio play in Canada and Europe.

Cover: $15

Indoor seating is limited, but the live performance is streamed to a large outdoor patio.

Live Music
905-844-2655
