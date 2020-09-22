SAVIS of Halton Virtual Take Back the Night

Take Back the Night is an international anti-violence march and rally that raises awareness about women, children and Trans identified people’s right to walk safely alone at night, without fear of violence or harassment . 1/3 women, 1/6 men, and 80% of trans folks will experience sexual violence in their life time. 2020 marks the 30th year that Halton has hosted

Take Back the Night and we are ensuring we continue our advocacy for survivors by holding this event virtually.

We also recognize that 2020 has been a year where a lot of focus has been placed on our social call to action in supporting other forms of systemic violence, such as Black Lives Matter and MMIWG2S. We recognize that black and indigenous sexual assault survivors in Halton have long been silenced and impacted by racial discrimination further silencing their voices.

We want to continue our call to action to support all survivors and ensure that we stand in solidarity with other global movements as we are not free until we are all equal.

Halton’s 30 th Annual Virtual Take Back the Night will include:

● Virtual zoom rally

● Video Montage of sexual assault survivors and allies

● Musical performance by Saffron A., musician and survivor, performing an original song entitled “Survivor”

● Candle light vigil

WHERE: Online through zoom - https://zoom.us/j/98573276211

WHEN: Tuesday September 20 th , 2020 from 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Program begins at 7:05 pm