Sciensational Sssnakes! at Bronte Creek

× Expand Mumin Mian The entrance to a section of trail in Bronte Creek Provincial Park.

Join us as we welcome Sciensational Sssnakes to Bronte Creek!

Meet some of Ontario's native snake species, learn about their senses and habits, and even have a hands-on experience!

This program will take place on Saturday, August 27th at 7pm at our campground amphitheater.

For Campers and Day visitors at no additional charge (valid camping or day-use permit is required)! Some seating is available on our bleachers, but feel free to bring your own camp chair or blanket!

We hope to see you there!