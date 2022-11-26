Julia Hanna Mobile

The Seasons by Joseph Haydn orchestra & choral performance

St Matthew's Roman Catholic Church 1150 Monk's Passage, Oakville, Ontario

THE SEASONS by Joseph Haydn

Featuring soloists Ariel Harwood-Jones, Soprano; Chris Fischer, Tenor; Kevin McMillan, Baritone

Masterworks of Oakville is a community-based group dedicated to performing the great works of the Western Classical tradition, particularly sacred works for choir and orchestra.

