The Seasons by Joseph Haydn orchestra & choral performance
St Matthew's Roman Catholic Church 1150 Monk's Passage, Oakville, Ontario
THE SEASONS by Joseph Haydn
Featuring soloists Ariel Harwood-Jones, Soprano; Chris Fischer, Tenor; Kevin McMillan, Baritone
Masterworks of Oakville is a community-based group dedicated to performing the great works of the Western Classical tradition, particularly sacred works for choir and orchestra.
