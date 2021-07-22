Second Annual Black Mentorship Inc (BMI) Mentoring Conference – “Let’s Talk Mentorship”

Online Oakville, Ontario

The Second Annual Black Mentorship Inc (BMI) Mentoring Conference – “Let’s Talk Mentorship” will provide an excellent forum for conversations in the areas of Mentorship, Career Advancement and Leadership. The conference focuses on Mentoring as a tool for Success while building on the Propel Black Success movement and how mentorship can lead to career advancement.

