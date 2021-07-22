× Expand Free - Donations appreciated Mentorship conference-Day 1 - Flyer _2021 Hosts Evangeline Chima (Founder/Executive Director Black Mentorship Inc) and Ingrid Wilson Senior HR Executive & Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Strategistand BMI board director will be joined by Pam Damoff MP Oakville North-Burlington and C-Suites Panelists Sue Hollis (Writer, Coach & Adventurepreneur), Akiko Campbell (Technology Executive, Innovation & Commercialization ), Nnenna Uboma Director Risk Analytics Scotiabank, Ekwy Odozor (Educator –Information Specialist & Community Leader), Chinasokwu Nworu Co Founder PVO Global (Keynote Speaker) for an interactive conversation “Lets Talk Mentorship (Mentorship for Success).

The Second Annual Black Mentorship Inc (BMI) Mentoring Conference – “Let’s Talk Mentorship” will provide an excellent forum for conversations in the areas of Mentorship, Career Advancement and Leadership. The conference focuses on Mentoring as a tool for Success while building on the Propel Black Success movement and how mentorship can lead to career advancement.