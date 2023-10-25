Seniors Housing Symposium and Information Fair
to
Sir John Colborn Recreation Centre for Seniors 1565 Old Lakeshore Road, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N1
Photo: Town of Oakville
Join us for important discussions and learning on Saturday, October 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors.
Schedule
- Vendor fair - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Expert panel lightning talks - 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Welcome bag courtesy of Access Abilities. Light refreshments are available for purchase.
Consider taking Oakville Transit where riders age 65+ ride for FREE! All are welcome to this free event!
Questions? Please call 905-815-5960.
Proudly hosted by Oakville Seniors Services and Seniors Working Action Group (SWAG) and sponsored by Access Abilities.