Seniors Housing Symposium and Information Fair

to

Sir John Colborn Recreation Centre for Seniors 1565 Old Lakeshore Road, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N1

by

Join us for important discussions and learning on Saturday, October 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors.

Schedule

  • Vendor fair - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Expert panel lightning talks - 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Welcome bag courtesy of Access Abilities. Light refreshments are available for purchase.

Consider taking Oakville Transit where riders age 65+ ride for FREE! All are welcome to this free event!

Questions? Please call 905-815-5960.

Proudly hosted by Oakville Seniors Services and Seniors Working Action Group (SWAG) and sponsored by Access Abilities.

Info

Sir John Colborn Recreation Centre for Seniors 1565 Old Lakeshore Road, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N1
905-815-5960
to
Google Calendar - Seniors Housing Symposium and Information Fair - 2023-10-28 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Seniors Housing Symposium and Information Fair - 2023-10-28 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Seniors Housing Symposium and Information Fair - 2023-10-28 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Seniors Housing Symposium and Information Fair - 2023-10-28 09:30:00 ical