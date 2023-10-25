Seniors Housing Symposium and Information Fair

× Expand Photo: Town of Oakville

Join us for important discussions and learning on Saturday, October 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors.

Schedule

Vendor fair - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Expert panel lightning talks - 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Welcome bag courtesy of Access Abilities. Light refreshments are available for purchase.

Consider taking Oakville Transit where riders age 65+ ride for FREE! All are welcome to this free event!

Questions? Please call 905-815-5960.

Proudly hosted by Oakville Seniors Services and Seniors Working Action Group (SWAG) and sponsored by Access Abilities.