Shades of Blue Revue
to
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. The Shades of Blue Revue will perform.
Tickets are $20. Show starts at 8:00 p.m.
The Shades of Blue Revue are presenting a special dance night for the ladies that love to dance to the 70's and 80's tunes like Donna Summer, Kool and the Gang and Earth Wind & Fire and much more. Don't worry guys - you're welcome too!
Performers:
George V. Kairys Lead Guitar
Alana Trudell Vocals
Larry Galea Drums
Matthew Sorley Sax
Matthew Perez Keys
Oakville News - Tyler Collins