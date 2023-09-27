Shades of Blue Revue

to

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

by

Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. The Shades of Blue Revue will perform.

Tickets are $20. Show starts at 8:00 p.m.

The Shades of Blue Revue are presenting a special dance night for the ladies that love to dance to the 70's and 80's tunes like Donna Summer, Kool and the Gang and Earth Wind & Fire and much more.  Don't worry guys - you're welcome too!

Performers:

George V. Kairys Lead Guitar

Alana Trudell Vocals

Larry Galea Drums

Matthew Sorley Sax

Matthew Perez Keys

Info

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Live Music
905-844-2655
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Shades of Blue Revue - 2023-09-29 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Shades of Blue Revue - 2023-09-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Shades of Blue Revue - 2023-09-29 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Shades of Blue Revue - 2023-09-29 20:00:00 ical