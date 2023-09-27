Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. The Shades of Blue Revue will perform.

Tickets are $20. Show starts at 8:00 p.m.

The Shades of Blue Revue are presenting a special dance night for the ladies that love to dance to the 70's and 80's tunes like Donna Summer, Kool and the Gang and Earth Wind & Fire and much more. Don't worry guys - you're welcome too!

Performers:

George V. Kairys Lead Guitar

Alana Trudell Vocals

Larry Galea Drums

Matthew Sorley Sax

Matthew Perez Keys