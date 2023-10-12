Shaun Majumder: The Love Tour

× Expand Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Raised in rural Newfoundland, Canada, Shaun Majumder has been a performer his entire life.

He found early success as a Standup Comedian and host, landing his first gigs with YTV as a host/PJ for five years, along with CBC’s Just For Laughs comedy series. In 2003 he Joined the cast of CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes where he spent seventeen seasons.

For the past twenty years, Shaun has found success on both sides of the border. A few noteworthy performances include his work as Detective Vik Mahajan in the ABC’s critically acclaimed crime drama, Detroit 1-8-7. His role as Andrew Palmer on NBC’s The Firm starring alongside Josh Lucas and Juliette Lewis. As Hassan Numair on FOX’s 24.

His comedy roles include starring in the Sketch Comedy Series Cedric The Entertainer Presents, The Farrelly Brothers Unhitched, ABC’s Married Not Dead, NBC’s Nevermind Nirvana, and CBC’s Hatching Matching and Dispatching.

He currently stars alongside Harold Parineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey, in the EPIX Sci Fi/Horror series FROM playing Father Khatri.

Show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets on sale ranging $64-75 and are available online here.