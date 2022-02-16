Sheridan's Virtual Career Launch Job Fair (Online Event)

× Expand Sheridan College Sheridan's Career Launch Job Fair - Email Signature Sheridan Career Launch Job Fair - Event Banner

Sheridan College is hosting its first-ever virtual Career Launch Job Fair on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. This is an ONLINE EVENT.

This job fair is open to students, recent graduates, and members of the public who are interested in taking the next step in their careers. Currently we have over 70 employers and community partners attending from a variety of industries.

Job seekers can connect with these employers and community partners via virtual booths about current and future openings, which could include summer roles, co-op/internship, new-graduate roles, and other positions at various levels.

The job fair will run from 10:00am – 5:00pm EST:

From 10:00am – 1:00pm, job seekers can connect with employers in the Skilled Trades, Arts & Design, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math), and Manufacturing sectors.

From 2:00pm – 5:00pm, job seekers can connect with employers in the Business, Healthcare, Social Services, Public Safety, and Health & Wellness sectors.

Register here: bit.ly/3zPBOqH

