Hospitalization OTMH Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

Photo: Ellis Don

Shifa Gala for OTMH

Muslim gala to support the Oakville Hospital

Last year this Muslim community gala in support of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital attracted 300 people and raised $30,000: can we do even more this year! 

The Muslim community and friends are coming together at the Legacy Banquet Hall, 1173 North Service Road East in Oakville to support the Oakville Hospital Foundation with an evening of dining and entertainment. 

For tickets, go to www.shifagala.com, or contact us at theshifagala@gmail.com

Info

Legacy Banquet Hall 1173 North Service Road E, Oakville, Ontario L6H 1A7
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Shifa Gala for OTMH - 2023-11-19 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Shifa Gala for OTMH - 2023-11-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Shifa Gala for OTMH - 2023-11-19 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Shifa Gala for OTMH - 2023-11-19 18:00:00 ical