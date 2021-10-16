Shred Event Fundraiser

Shred your unwanted personal/business papers for a donation of your choice to Crime Stoppers of Halton. Residents and business owners can utilize Blue-Pencil’s secure mobile shredding trucks to ensure the safe and efficient destruction of personal and sensitive documents to help prevent identity theft and other financial fraud.

SUGGESTED AMOUNT IS $20 PER BANKERS BOX

Identity theft remains one of the largest means of fraud with losses running into the billions of dollars.

Items such as cancelled cheques, banking, tax, and other financial records, old letterhead, invoices, copies of job applications and anything containing personal information should never be placed into regular garbage or recycling streams. In the hands of criminals, these documents can be easily used to obtain credit cards, access bank accounts, obtain passports and other identification, or even to obtain a mortgage on your home without your knowledge until it’s too late. Destroying confidential and business documents is the best way to protect yourself and your family from becoming victims of fraud.