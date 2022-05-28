Shred Event Fundraiser

Protect yourself from identity theft by shredding all your paperwork professionally, while supporting a local charity!

to

Halton Regional Police Service's Headquarters 2485 North Service Road West, Oakville, Ontario

Protect yourself from identity theft by shredding all your paperwork professionally, while supporting a local charity!

Crime Stoppers of Halton, in partnership with Blue-Pencil Information Management, is hosting another Shred Event Fundraiser to help combat identity theft and related fraud.

Shred your unwanted personal/business papers for a donation of your choice to Crime Stoppers of Halton.  Residents and business owners can utilize Blue-Pencil’s secure mobile shredding trucks to ensure the safe and efficient destruction of personal and sensitive documents to help prevent identity theft and other financial fraud. 

Info

Halton Regional Police Headquarters

OakvilleNews.Org

Halton Regional Police Service's Headquarters 2485 North Service Road West, Oakville, Ontario
to
Google Calendar - Shred Event Fundraiser - 2022-05-28 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Shred Event Fundraiser - 2022-05-28 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Shred Event Fundraiser - 2022-05-28 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Shred Event Fundraiser - 2022-05-28 09:00:00 ical