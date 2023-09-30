Shred Event Fundraiser
to
Halton Regional Police Service's Headquarters 2485 North Service Road West, Oakville, Ontario
Protect yourself from identity theft by professionally shredding your paperwork while supporting a local charity!
In partnership with Blue-Pencil Information Management, Crime Stoppers of Halton is hosting another Shred Event Fundraiser to help combat identity theft and related fraud.
Shred your unwanted personal papers for a donation of your choice to Crime Stoppers of Halton. Residents can utilize Blue-Pencil’s secure mobile shredding trucks, which will be on-site, to ensure the safe and efficient destruction of personal and sensitive documents to help prevent identity theft and other financial fraud.
Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization that delivers safety and awareness programs in Halton, collects anonymous tips for known crimes, and celebrates the diversity of Halton by attending numerous events throughout the region.
