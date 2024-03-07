Silent Disco: Featuring the music of Taylor Swift

× Expand Downtown Oakville

For all the fans who missed out on Eras Tour tickets, 'Shake it Off'! To close out this 'Cruel Summer,' Oakville is giving you an opportunity to bask in the Taylor Swift universe at a swiftie-inspired Silent Disco.

Slip on your headphones and immerse yourself in an auditory journey featuring the timeless hits of Taylor Swift while you 'Fearless'-ly flaunt your dance moves.

Whether you've been a devoted fan or are just seeking a night of sheer fun, this event promises an experience you'll be raving about. Don't wait -reserve your headset now and join in for a night of 'Enchanted' celebration in Town Square as we create memories!

Tickets are $5 with limited spots left.