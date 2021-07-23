SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS

× Expand Paramount Pictures Length: 122 minutesRating: PG Violence, Coarse Language

An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he's been longing for: a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested -- even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Buy tickets: https://film.ca/welcomehome/

COVID-19 Policies: https://film.ca/trailer/snake-eyes/