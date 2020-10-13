Social Bubble Ladies Night DIY Charcuterie board - make one and enjoy sample treats
to
Fallen Oak Furniture 105 - 874 Sinclair Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 2H2
Fallen Oak Furniture Inc
Choose your wood and do the work to produce a beautiful hand crafted charcuterie board with the help of instructor, wood worker Marc Gagnon. Once the boards are completed, enjoy some charcuterie treats and get some tips on how best to use your board with friends and family
Grab your Social Bubble for a hands-on Ladies Night Out - DIY Charcuterie Board workshop. The perfect night out for you and 1 to 3 others in your social bubble to create your own charcuterie board and then learn (and taste) what to serve on it from local shops. Fun, productive and delicious !