Your social bubble Ladies (or couples) night DIY charcuterie board workshop and tips for it's use

× Expand Fallen Oak Furniture Inc Create your own charcuterie board

Choose the wood, use the tools and under the supervision of woodworker and Fallen Oak owner, Marc Gagnon, make and take home your own charcuterie board - perfect to glam up your stay at home evenings for yourself or a friend in these covid times. Workshops are limited to 4 people in your own social bubble. Minimum class size is 2 people. The last part of the class we share some ideas for creative use of your charcuterie boards and some treats from our board ! All covid health precautions as well as woodworking safety precautions observed.