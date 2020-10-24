You and your social bubble spend a fun afternoon as DIY woodworkers making a Live Edge Charcuterie Board for yourself or as a unique Christmas gift

× Expand Fallen Oak Furniture Inc Create a perfect charcuterie board for home or as a thoughtful gift

A fun afternoon of woodworking, socializing (with your social circle of up to 4 people) and learning how to make and then use a live edge charcuterie board for those cozy evenings at home or to give as a unique and thoughtful Christmas gift. Marc Gagnon, woodworker and founder of Fallen Oak Furniture will guide you every step of the way from wood selection to final finishing and everything in between even if you have never used power tools before. As the finishing oil dries for the last few minutes, enjoy some treats from our charcuterie board and take away some tips of how to create an appealing seasonal spread on your board ! Workshops are limited to 4 people in your own social bubble. Minimum class size is 2 people. All covid health precautions as well as woodworking safety precautions observed.