Oakville Fire crews will be making a special visit to seven splash pads this summer as part of the annual Sparky’s Dog Days of Summer campaign. As kids cool off at splash pads, they will have the opportunity to meet the fire crews and check out the fire trucks.

Sparky’s Dog Days of Summer is a fire prevention initiative that encourages residents to meet and talk to local firefighters at their neighbourhood park.

It is an opportunity for parents to improve their awareness on fire safety as the crews share tips to keep children safe from burns and scalds, information about smoke and fire detection systems at home, and how to plan and practise home escape plans.

Panago Pizza will be served on site, pizza slices at $2 each and water or pop for $1 each, with all proceeds going to Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.