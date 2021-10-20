Speaker Series: Sara Stratton, Reconciliation & Indigenous Justice Administrator, United Church of Canada

× Expand GAUC Glen Abbey United Church Speaker Series

We welcome our second speaker in the Glen Abbey United Church Speaker Series on October 20th. Everyone is invited to these free online presentations.

Wednesday, October 20th 7:30-8:30 pm

Guest Speaker Sara Stratton, Reconciliation and Indigenous Justice Administrator from the United Church of Canada

The United Church of Canada and Indigenous Peoples: From Reconciliation to Reparation

The summer of 2021 was a time of truth-telling for Indigenous peoples, as the reality of more than a thousand unmarked burial sites on residential school properties was shared. What does this mean for “reconciliation”? How should non-Indigenous communities and people of The United Church respond? In this workshop we’ll explore the path from reconciliation to reparation, and how it can transform us.

Coming up next on November 24th at 7:30 pm: Gary O'Neill, Executive Director of Kerr Street Mission

Committed to Transforming Lives in Oakville

Register Here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sP08aUmqQ7Sm0knccdioBg