Special Olympics Ontario’s Hometown Games

× Expand Special Olympics Ontario

Special Olympics Ontario (SOO) is excited to return to competition after two years of lockdown and restrictions forced the organization to pause all in-person programming. SOO Oakville is hosting a Hometown Games bowling competition this Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hometown Games is a new form of competition that SOO hopes will touch every community across Ontario. What is unique and exciting about Hometown Games is its flexibility – it’s adaptable and easily tailored to each community and their needs.

Hometown Games is an exciting way to bring the community, and everyone involved with Special Olympics together under the unified banner of sport.