× Expand Courtesy: Gary Fraser & Gary van Rassel The Oakville Showcase is a high-energy cabaret style variety show. This year’s show promises to be another lively cabaret with new acts and old favourites.

The SPECTACULAR SHOWCASE is a high-energy cabaret variety show, sponsored by the Town of Oakville Seniors’ Services. The show is on Friday April 22 & Saturday April 23 at 3 pm in the Black Box Theatre in the QE Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario L6L 3L5. Tickets: $15.00 in advance & $20.00 at the door. (Refund for show cancellation)

For tickets call Jolaine Montgomery 905- 815-5979 Ext. 4674