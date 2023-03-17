Spelling Bee challenge
Oakville Public Library, Glen Abbey Branch 1415 Third Line, Oakville, Ontario L6M 6Z4
Are you up to the challenge? Demonstrate your spelling skills in this fun program that uses games, activities, and team challenges to promote literacy. Ages 8-12
Skills Learned: creativity, communication, collaboration, social skills
