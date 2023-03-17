Spelling Bee challenge

to

Oakville Public Library, Glen Abbey Branch 1415 Third Line, Oakville, Ontario L6M 6Z4

Are you up to the challenge? Demonstrate your spelling skills in this fun program that uses games, activities, and team challenges to promote literacy. Ages 8-12

Skills Learned: creativity, communication, collaboration, social skills 

Please review the guidelines and frequently asked questions on our Program FAQ

Info

Oakville Public Library, Glen Abbey Branch 1415 Third Line, Oakville, Ontario L6M 6Z4
to
Google Calendar - Spelling Bee challenge - 2023-03-17 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spelling Bee challenge - 2023-03-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spelling Bee challenge - 2023-03-17 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spelling Bee challenge - 2023-03-17 11:00:00 ical