Spider-Man: No Way Home Opening Night

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) Length: 148 minutes Rating: STC Subject to Classification

With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Trailer: youtu.be/JfVOs4VSpmA