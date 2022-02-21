Splash 'N' Boots

Nick Adams (Splash) and Taes Leavitt (Boots) are bringing their nearly 20-year legacy of ubiquity in the children’s music landscape to new generations with a fresh set of songs created with some of their favourite musicians, vocalists & songwriters.

to

Tickets: $10/person

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

On the band’s 13th studio album, Heart Parade, their follow-up to 2019’s Juno Award-winning “You, Me & The Sea”, Nick Adams (Splash) and Taes Leavitt (Boots) are bringing their nearly 20-year legacy of ubiquity in the children’s music landscape to new generations with a fresh set of songs, created with some of their favourite musicians, vocalists and songwriters.

Info

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Live Music
905-815-2021
please enable javascript to view
Tickets: $10/person
to
Google Calendar - Splash 'N' Boots - 2022-02-21 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Splash 'N' Boots - 2022-02-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Splash 'N' Boots - 2022-02-21 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Splash 'N' Boots - 2022-02-21 11:00:00 ical