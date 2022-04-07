Spring Drive-Thru Donation Event

It’s spring cleaning time! Declutter your home and give back to the community by donating new and gently used items to support local and those in need on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Donations are being accepted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. within the parking lot at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre and from 2 to 5 p.m. at the south parking lot of Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.

The Town of Oakville and community partners will be collecting: