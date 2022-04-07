Spring Drive-Thru Donation Event
Drop off items at QEPCCC and Sixteen Mile Sports Complex on May 7
to
Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario
It’s spring cleaning time! Declutter your home and give back to the community by donating new and gently used items to support local and those in need on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Donations are being accepted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. within the parking lot at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre and from 2 to 5 p.m. at the south parking lot of Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.
The Town of Oakville and community partners will be collecting:
- Non-perishable food items
- Baby supplies (diapers, wipes and formula, etc.)
- Personal care products (shampoo, soap and toothpaste, etc.)
- Menstrual products
- Recreation and arts equipment (used bikes will not be accepted)
- Houseware (pots and pans, small appliances, linens and bakeware, etc.)
- Clothing
- Books