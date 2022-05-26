Spring Forest Walk for Adults 55+ with Oakvillegreen

× Expand Oakvillegreen Join us for our next Green Connections for Adults 55+ in-person event! A Spring Forest Walk at Langtry Park.

Join us for a walk along Fourteen Mile Creek! Let’s explore the beautiful transformation of the forest during May! We will look at trees, wildflowers, wildlife and everything else nature has to offer us. Have you ever wondered where the unique earthy smell of rain comes from, or have you tried to identify the messages of the different bird songs? Always great to learn cool facts and enjoy some fresh air in nature with like-minded people!