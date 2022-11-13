St. Joseph's Annual Food Drive
Supporting Kerr Street Mission
St Joseph's Ukrainian Catholic Church 300 River Oaks Blvd E, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7
Seeing as we are a benevolent Ukrainian Catholic Church - we choose to commemorate the Ukrainian Famine Genocide - Holodomor every November.
St. Joseph's youth would like to continue bringing awareness to the needs of the local community by supporting Kerr Street Mission.
No one should go without a meal, so please help provide much-needed sustenance for our neighbours.
Donations can be dropped off any Sunday in November.
Kerr Street Mission is looking for the following items"
- canned pasta
- canned vegetables
- canned tomatoes
- fruit juices
- breakfast cereals
- beans
- peanut butter
- soups/broths
- oatmeal
- pasta
- rice
- canned tuna
- canned salmon
- canned chicken