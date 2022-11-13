St. Joseph's Annual Food Drive

Supporting Kerr Street Mission

St Joseph's Ukrainian Catholic Church 300 River Oaks Blvd E, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7

Seeing as we are a benevolent Ukrainian Catholic Church - we choose to commemorate the Ukrainian Famine Genocide - Holodomor every November. 

St. Joseph's youth would like to continue bringing awareness to the needs of the local community by supporting Kerr Street Mission. 

No one should go without a meal, so please help provide much-needed sustenance for our neighbours. 

Donations can be dropped off any Sunday in November.

Kerr Street Mission is looking for the following items"

  • canned pasta 
  • canned vegetables
  • canned tomatoes
  • fruit juices
  • breakfast cereals
  • beans
  • peanut butter
  • soups/broths
  • oatmeal 
  • pasta
  • rice
  • canned tuna
  • canned salmon
  • canned chicken 

