St. Joseph's Annual Food Drive

Seeing as we are a benevolent Ukrainian Catholic Church - we choose to commemorate the Ukrainian Famine Genocide - Holodomor every November.

St. Joseph's youth would like to continue bringing awareness to the needs of the local community by supporting Kerr Street Mission.

No one should go without a meal, so please help provide much-needed sustenance for our neighbours.

Donations can be dropped off any Sunday in November.

Kerr Street Mission is looking for the following items"