St. Jude's Garden Guild Plant Sale 2023

Ronnie Mills St. Jude's annual plant sale

St. Jude's Garden Guild's annual plant sale ensures that you are purchasing the best plants for Oakville's climate. Great prices, but don't be late - this annual event sells out of inventory very quickly. This year along with traditional plants, herbs and some vegetable plants will be available. The majority of plants are grown by garden guild members, often in St. Jude's gardens.