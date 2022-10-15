Stefania Zanini and Adrienne Holbeche Art Show
Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9
Adrienne Holbeche
In recent years, many people have begun to appreciate a simpler existence. This showing of paintings, ceramics, screen prints, and mixed-media works embraces this trend and celebrates the overlooked (and often basic) things that bring us joy.
Adrienne Holbeche and Stefania Zanini (contemporary artists and art educators) will be showing their latest works at Sovereign House October 15, 16 and 19. Their work explores the idea of home, domestic arts, and simple pleasures.
