Steve Hackett - Genesis Revisited
As is familiar with all of STEVE’s tours, this show will commence with a select variety of material from STEVE’s extensive solo career, which will set the scene for the magnificence of SECONDS OUT … all live on stage.
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Former Genesis lead guitar player and solo artist STEVE is proud to announce that he will be touring the GENESIS live album, SECONDS OUT, which was recorded from their concert at the Palais de Sport in Paris in June 1977.
