Steve Payne at the Moonshine Cafe

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

Guitarist Steve Payne will perform at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets are $10. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.

We haven't seen Steve (Bristol-based) for a few years. Very Excited to have him back. Steve has been described by many as one of the most unique guitarists, multi-instrumentalists and singer/songwriter/performers of the modern day Blues/Roots genre.

Live Music
905-844-2655
