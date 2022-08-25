Steve Payne at the Moonshine Cafe
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Guitarist Steve Payne will perform at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets are $10. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.
We haven't seen Steve (Bristol-based) for a few years. Very Excited to have him back. Steve has been described by many as one of the most unique guitarists, multi-instrumentalists and singer/songwriter/performers of the modern day Blues/Roots genre.
×
Oakville News - Tyler Collins
Info
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Live Music